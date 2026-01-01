Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after SUV hits pole on Chicago's East Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 38-year-old woman was killed early Thursday morning after a crash on the city's East Side.

A preliminary investigation by Chicago police indicated that around 5 a.m., the woman was a passenger in a grey GMC SUV traveling in the 3400 block of East 95th Street when it hit a pole.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The woman suffered head and body injuries. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue