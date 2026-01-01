Woman killed after SUV hits pole on Chicago's East Side

A 38-year-old woman was killed early Thursday morning after a crash on the city's East Side.

A preliminary investigation by Chicago police indicated that around 5 a.m., the woman was a passenger in a grey GMC SUV traveling in the 3400 block of East 95th Street when it hit a pole.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The woman suffered head and body injuries. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.