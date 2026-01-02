Watch CBS News
72-year-old woman killed in Riverdale hit-and-run on New Year's Eve

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Riverdale police are searching for a driver they say struck and killed a 72-year-old woman on New Year's Eve.

Harriet Reynolds, 72, died after she was struck by a car near 146th Street and Indiana Avenue in the south suburbs on New Year's Eve. She was walking and the driver did not stop, police said.

Riverdale police said they have identified a suspect in the incident, but no one is currently in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Riverdale police. 

