72-year-old woman killed in Riverdale hit-and-run on New Year's Eve

Riverdale police are searching for a driver they say struck and killed a 72-year-old woman on New Year's Eve.

Harriet Reynolds, 72, died after she was struck by a car near 146th Street and Indiana Avenue in the south suburbs on New Year's Eve. She was walking and the driver did not stop, police said.

Riverdale police said they have identified a suspect in the incident, but no one is currently in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Riverdale police.