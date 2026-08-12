Woman killed after being hit by roofing material in Gary, Indiana, during Tuesday's severe storms

A 58-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after she was hit by roofing material during Tuesday's severe storms in Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said they responded to a death investigation in a parking lot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of East Dunes Highway.

The office said that the victim, identified as 58-year-old Paula Plebanksi, died from blunt force injuries after being hit by roofing material from a store. Her manner of death was determined to be an accident.

This is the second death that occurred during Tuesday's storms.

A woman was killed in a house explosion in Portage, Indiana. On Wednesday, family identified her as 86-year-old Leona Rice.

City officials said during a press conference on Tuesday that they believe the severe weather might have caused the explosion, but investigations remain ongoing.