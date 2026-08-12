Elderly woman killed in Portage, Indiana, house explosion identified by family as Leona Rice

The woman who was killed in a Portage, Indiana, house explosion during severe storms Tuesday has been identified.

Aerial footage of the home in the 6600 block of Harrison showed it had been completely destroyed, with debris scattered around the smoking ruins. The explosion hit and damaged neighbors' homes and sent debris down the street. First responders had trouble getting to the scene because of downed trees from the earlier storms.

Neighbors told CBS News Chicago an elderly couple had lived in the home for at least 30 years. The husband, they said, had gone to the doctor before the storms hit Tuesday and asked his wife if she wanted to go, but she decided to stay home.

Wednesday morning, family identified the woman as 86-year-old Leona Rice. Her husband and sons were at the home this morning, laying keepsakes on the doorstep, but did not want to speak.

Neighbors said when Rice's husband returned from his doctor's appointment Tuesday, the home was reduced to rubble and his wife's body was still inside.

"I got out there, I put my arms around him, and I said come with me, come sit down," said neighbor Shirley Golob.

"It's just a sad situation that that had to happen like that," said neighbor Margaret Clark.

CBS News Chicago First Alert meteorologists believe the home was hit by hurricane-force straight-line winds going 100-1110 mph, the same force as an EF-1 tornado or a Category 2 hurricane.

Neighbors have come together to pick up the pieces of their community and hope to be spared by the next storm.

"We can recover. God's will, we will recover. But there's just a lot of work that needs to get done," Clark said. "But we will get through it and we will make sure that everybody is fine."

Neighbors said they smelled gas Wednesday morning. Multiple gas leaks have been reported throughout Portage and other parts of Northwest Indiana that were devastated by the storms, and NIPSCO said it is working to keep them under control and restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers.