Woman killed in head-on crash involving USPS truck in Des Plaines, Illinois

A woman was killed following a head-on crash Saturday morning involving a United States Postal Service truck in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2022 USPS Mercedes-Benz truck driver, a 48-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Mannheim Road when he drifted into the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with a northbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring.

Police said the USPS driver claimed that he temporarily lost control of his vehicle, leading to the crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Chrysler driver, identified as 65-year-old Laurie Jensen of Mount Prospect, died from her injuries.

The USPS driver was issued a citation for improper lane usage. He is due to appear in court on Jan. 16.

The crash remains under investigation.