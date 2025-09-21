Woman killed in crash on I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana

A woman was killed in a crash on the Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's office said at 1:56 a.m., its investigators were called to Interstate 80/94 near Cline Avenue in Gary to identify a woman who was killed in the crash.

Video from the scene showed a mangled and burned husk of a car off the road near a support column for a bridge.

The coroner's office said family had identified the woman who died as Faith Vandell Mitchell, 23, of Chicago. Mitchell's family made the identity based on tattoos, but the coroner's office will make the official identity based on DNA or dental records.

The coroner's office said the woman suffered multiple blunt-force and burn injuries in the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.