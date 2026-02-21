Watch CBS News
Woman killed, another hurt in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Far South Side, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

One woman was killed, and another was hurt following a drive-by shooting on the city's Far South Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 10200 block of South Avenue J. in the East Side neighborhood.

Chicago police said the women, 29 and 37, were in a parking lot with a crowd when a blue vehicle drove by, and someone from inside fired multiple shots into the crowd.

The 29-year-old was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

The 37-year-old was hit in the leg and was also taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.

