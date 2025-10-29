Woman identified in fatal shooting near McDonald's in West Chatham

The woman who was shot and killed while inside a vehicle earlier this week in the West Chatham neighborhood has been identified.

Chicago police said the woman was shot near a McDonald's restaurant just before 5 p.m. on Monday in the 7600 block of South Vincennes Avenue. They said that while she was inside her vehicle, another vehicle pulled up and someone from inside shot at her, hitting her in the abdomen.

She was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Arianna Bosby of Normal, Illinois.

Chicago police said no arrests were made in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

