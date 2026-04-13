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Woman hit, killed by SUV while crossing against light on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman was hit and killed by a sport-utility vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday night.

Police said the woman was crossing against the light when she was hit by a teenage driver.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, police were called for an auto accident in the first block of South Ashland Avenue where the diagonal Ogden Avenue cuts through. A 17-year-old girl said she had been driving northeast on Ogden Avenue in a silver sport-utility vehicle when she struck a 43-year-old woman crossing against the signal.

The 43-year-old woman suffered a head wound, and later died at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A witness confirmed with police that the teenage girl driving had the green light.

No traffic citations were issued.

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