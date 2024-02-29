Watch CBS News
Woman heading to work robbed by group on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was robbed while on her way to work in the Logan Square neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said just before 5:30 a.m., three males exited a black-in-color sedan and approached the woman, 53, in the 2000 block of North Avers Avenue.

The robbers demanded the victim's property to which she complied.

The victim's husband said he just walked his wife to her car. The group attempted to rob the husband but was unsuccessful as he didn't have any items on him.

The offenders got back into the sedan and fled the scene with the victim's property in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area detectives were investigating.

