Elderly woman's decomposing body found in Vernon Hills home after police standoff with her son

Police in north suburban Vernon Hills have launched a death investigation, after an 81-year-old woman was found dead following an hours-long SWAT team standoff with her son.

Vernon Hills police said officers initially responded the 500 block of Saddlebrook Lane for a well-being check on Friday, but when they arrived, they learned someone might have died inside the home.

Officers briefly spoke to a 50-year-old man inside the home, but he stopped talking to them and barricaded himself inside the home, and SWAT teams were brought in.

After entering the home, officers found the decomposing body of an 81-year-old woman.

Her son remained barricaded inside the home for several hours before he was taken into custody. He was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The cause of the woman's death has not yet been determined, and police have not released her name.

No charges have been filed as of Friday night.