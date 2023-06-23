Woman found dead, another hurt after domestic incident inside South Shore residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a 67-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say she was found unresponsive, in the 7300 block of South Luella Avenue around 8:30 a.m., with apparent signs of blunt force trauma and was pronounced on scene.

A second victim, a 96-year-old woman, was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago medical center for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police say the incident appeared to be domestic-related.