Elderly woman found dead after house fire in Gurnee, Illinois

An elderly woman was found dead after a house fire Tuesday night in Gurnee, Illinois.

Gurnee police and firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Dolcetto Lane around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

When officers tried to get inside, both the front and rear entrances appeared to be blocked by furniture and other household items.

Once firefighters were able to get inside, they found a 72-year-old woman in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released while authorities try to locate her family.

An autopsy on Wednesday found injuries consistent with smoke inhalation. The coroner's office said results from toxicology tests, including carbon monoxide levels, were still pending as of Thursday.

Gurnee police and firefighters and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal were investigating the cause of the fire.