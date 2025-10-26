Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after falling onto Brown Line tracks, making contact with third rail on Near North Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A woman is dead after falling onto CTA Brown Line tracks Sunday afternoon on the city's Near North Side.

Chicago police said shortly before 4:30 p.m., the woman fell onto the tracks at the Sedgwick Brown Line and Purple Line Express station in the 1500 block of South Sedgwick Street and made contact with the electrified third rail. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age and identity were not released.

It is unclear what caused the woman to fall onto the tracks.

Area detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue