Woman dies after falling onto Brown Line tracks, making contact with third rail on Near North Side

A woman is dead after falling onto CTA Brown Line tracks Sunday afternoon on the city's Near North Side.

Chicago police said shortly before 4:30 p.m., the woman fell onto the tracks at the Sedgwick Brown Line and Purple Line Express station in the 1500 block of South Sedgwick Street and made contact with the electrified third rail.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age and identity were not released.

It is unclear what caused the woman to fall onto the tracks.

Area detectives are investigating.