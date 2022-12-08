Watch CBS News
Woman in her 30s dies after being found shot in Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman in her 30s is dead after being shot Wednesday night in Englewood.

Police said the woman was found on the porch of a residence, in the 7200 block of South Green Street around 6:20 p.m.

The victim was shot in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 9:16 AM

