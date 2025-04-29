Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 25, dies after car jumps curb, hits her in Lawndale, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A 25-year-old woman died after being struck when a car jumped a curb in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old woman was driving an Acura MDX through an alley in the 1300 block of South Lawndale around 4:15 a.m. She tried to make a left turn onto 13th Street, but jumped the curb and hit a 25-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

The driver was injured on her leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police said the driver of the SUV was taken into custody and charges against her are pending. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.