Woman, 25, dies after car jumps curb, hits her in Lawndale, Chicago police say

A 25-year-old woman died after being struck when a car jumped a curb in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old woman was driving an Acura MDX through an alley in the 1300 block of South Lawndale around 4:15 a.m. She tried to make a left turn onto 13th Street, but jumped the curb and hit a 25-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

The driver was injured on her leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police said the driver of the SUV was taken into custody and charges against her are pending.