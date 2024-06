CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died in a house fire in suburban Elk Grove Village overnight.

According to the Elk Grove Village fire chief, firefighters found the woman, identified as Cindy Goodwin, 62, inside a burning house on Wilshire Avenue around midnight. Responded entered the burning house through windows.

After efforts to revive he, Goodwin died at the scene.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.