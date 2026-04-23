Woman detained on charges of shooting 3 men in Chicago's Irving Park community

A woman was ordered detained Thursday on charges that she shot and wounded three men on busy Irving Park Road in the Chicago neighborhood of the same name earlier this month.

Isathia Perez, 27, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, April 12, three men were standing outside in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road, near Francisco Avenue, when a woman took out a gun and fired at them from a distance, police said.

A witness told CBS News Chicago that he saw the victims standing in front of a bar when the shots rang out.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the right calf, and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Police said Perez was arrested Tuesday of this week in the 4700 block of West Division Street.

A judge ordered Perez held in custody until trial Thursday.