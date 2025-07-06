Watch CBS News
Woman dead after traffic crash overnight in Dunning, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
A woman was killed after a traffic crash early Sunday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of West Belmont Avenue in Dunning.

Chicago police said a dark-colored vehicle driven by a 37-year-old woman and a dark-colored SUV driven by a 20-year-old man were westbound on Belmont and were involved in a collision.

The woman's vehicle continued westbound and struck a parked semi-truck.

She suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.

Major Accidents Investigation Detectives are investigating.

