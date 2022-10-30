Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being struck in head by gunfire on Chicago's Northwest Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood around 3:10 a.m.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when a suspect in a car fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 6:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.