Woman dies after being struck in head by gunfire on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood around 3:10 a.m.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when a suspect in a car fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.