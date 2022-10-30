Woman dies after being struck in head by gunfire on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood around 3:10 a.m.
Police say the 20-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when a suspect in a car fired shots.
The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
