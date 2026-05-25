Woman charged with DUI in I-94 crash that killed passenger in Gurnee, Illinois

A woman was charged with driving under the influence in a crash that left her passenger dead in Gurnee, Illinois, on Saturday.

Priscilla M. Martinez, 29, of Gurnee, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving death.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 11.75 before the Belvidere Road exit just before 5 a.m.

ISP said that Martinez allegedly was traveling in the right lane when the front of her vehicle struck the rear end of a truck-tractor semi-trailer. Martinez and her passenger, who state police identified as 35-year-old Maria Perez, were taken to an area hospital, where Perez died from her injuries.

Martinez was arrested after she was released from the hospital, ISP said.

She remains in custody at the Lake County Jail pending her first court appearance. The date of that appearance was not released.

The video above is from a previous report.