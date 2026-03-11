Woman charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

A woman has been charged in a road rage shooting that left someone injured this past weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said they arrested Dorshae T.N. Harris, 30, of Chicago, in the shooting, which happened on Sunday.

The shooting took place on the southbound Dan Ryan (I-90/94) at 18th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Following an alleged road rage incident, Harris fired shots at another vehicle, state police said.

Both vehicles kept going south on the Ran Ryan, until the victim's vehicle hit a light pole off the expressway near 36th Street, state police said. The victim, age and gender unspecified, was taken to an area hospital for injuries from a gunshot wound, state police said.

Harris herself contacted state police to report the incident, and was arrested, state police said.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police special agents presented the case to the Cook County State's Attorney's office, which approved charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm — both Class X felonies, state police said.

Harris was being held Wednesday pending her first court appearance.