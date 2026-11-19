A woman has been charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed two members of a Chicago dance team on the Bishop Ford Freeway in February.

Illinois State Police said, around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 19, troopers responded to a crash on the ramp from 111th Street to the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford.

Police said 25-year-old Alisia Agnew was driving a Chevrolet truck when she crashed into a light pole and the truck rolled over, ejecting three people from the vehicle.

Two passengers from the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. Agnew and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Empiire Dance founder and CEO Latisha Waters confirmed the victims were members of the team. Dance team officials identified the victims as Lazarus "Hollywood" Gonzalez, 25, and Isaiah "Bo" Flemister, 17.

Dance director Demonica Lee said in February that the award-wining team was practicing together at the Chicago Park District facility in Hamilton Park before the crash.

"[Hollywood] was there. He was able to teach the kids. They were able to get their last little interaction with him before he… before his soul would leave the Earth," she said.

On Wednesday, Cook County prosecutors approved felony charges against Agnew, including two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death, and one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

Police said Agnew was arrested at her home and would be held at the Cook County Jail until her first court appearance.

Court information for Agnew was not immediately available.