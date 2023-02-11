Woman charged in stabbing death of Good Samaritan in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman who stabbed and killed a Good Samaritan who attempted to stop a fight in Edgewater has been charged.

Isis Monae, 23, was arrested on Feb. 9 around 12:35 p.m. She is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

She was identified as the person who hours earlier stabbed a 21-year-old man and seriously injured a 26-year-old man outside Foster Beach Apartments, located at 5250 N. Sheridan Rd.

Police said a woman with a knife tried to attack a man and woman on the sidewalk. It's not clear what started the quarrel between the couple and the woman.

The 21-year-old victim stepped in and tried to de-escalate the situation – but instead got stabbed in the chest himself.

He was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Monae was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.