Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in 2022 attack on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged with attacking and seriously injuring another woman on the West Side back in November.

Members of the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Ashley Gallion, 30, on Wednesday in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Police say she was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 25 around 1:30 a.m., battered and seriously injured a 44-year-old woman in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Gallion is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday. 

First published on March 23, 2023 / 8:43 AM

