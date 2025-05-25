Watch CBS News
Woman charged with attempted murder after attempting to hit 2 CPD officers with car

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Woman charged with attempting to hit CPD officers with car on West Side
A woman was charged after trying to hit two Chicago police officers with a car in the Austin neighborhood last week.

Keyana Wells, 24, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Joseph Howard, 38, was also arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two felony counts of resisting arrests.

Chicago police said the on Wednesday officers attempted a traffic stop when Wells attempted to hit them in order to prevent arrest while driving in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The two were arrested on Friday in the 4400 and 4500 block of West Lexington Street.

They are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available. 

