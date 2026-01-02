21-year-old woman charged with arson in Woodstock Walmart fire

A woman now faces arson charges after a fire at a Walmart in Woodstock, Illinois.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, Woodstock police and fire responders were called to the Walmart in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue for reports of a structure fire.

Officials said the building's fire suppression system did go off, but was unable to extinguish the fire on its own. While evacuating the store, officials said a Walmart employee gave police a witness statement and store security footage.

Based on a physical description and digital evidence, Woodstock police identified a person of interest and took her into custody.

Adilyn Monette, 21, is now charged with arson and criminal damage to property, both felonies. She is due in court Friday afternoon.

The store will remain closed for repairs until at least Monday, employees there said.