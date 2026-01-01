Walmart in Woodstock, Illinois, closed after fire inside store on New Year's Eve

A Walmart in Woodstock, Illinois, was closed after a fire inside the store on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the store located at 1275 Lake Avenue.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said crews responded to reports of a fire inside the store. The store was being evacuated as they arrived.

Firefighters found the fire near the rear of the store, which had already been extinguished by the building's automatic sprinkler system, fire officials said.

They remained on scene for more than two hours, monitoring conditions and assisting with smoke removal. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District airboat assisted with ventilating smoke from the store.

No injuries were reported.

The store was closed for the remainder of the evening and remains closed as of Thursday for the New Year holiday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.