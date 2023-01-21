Woman celebrating milestone birthday helping animals in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very special birthday shout-out today.

Clara is celebrating her birthday along with her rescue dog, Sasha.

She is turning 100 years old and wants to use the milestone to help animals in need.

Clara is gathering supplies to donate one hundred items to local animal shelters, and she's asking for your help to make it happen.

Everything from pet food, cleaning items, and even leashes are accepted.

If you want to help, drop your donations off at the Porter Place Assisted Living Facility in Tinley Park.

Donations will be accepted through Sunday.