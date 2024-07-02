Chicago woman bit, threatened Indiana state trooper during traffic stop, police say

A Chicago woman tried to escape handcuffs, threatened and even bit an Indiana state trooper during a traffic stop for which she was allegedly driving drunk at over 100 miles per hour over the weekend, according to police.

At around 6:40 p.m. last Saturday, Indiana State Trooper Justin Baumeister saw a silver Hyundai approaching and passing him on Interstate 94 at 105 miles per hour, police said. The driver also changed lanes without signaling and passed other cars on the right.

The car eventually pulled over and the trooper took the driver, Shelby E. Foster, 22, of Chicago, into custody. Police said she showed signs of impairment and being under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Foster became "verbally aggressive" toward the trooper. She also said her relative was a Chicago police officer and demanded the trooper call him immediately. While looking for Foster's identification in her purse, the trooper found two fake Illinois identification cards.

While taking Foster to the Porter County Jail, she tried to remove the handcuffs, eventually succeeding in removing one of them. The trooper stopped his police car on the shoulder of the highway to try to handcuff her again, but she tried to pull away.

Foster then "forcefully" bit the trooper's right arm, although he was able to quickly pull his arm away from her teeth, police said. She also screamed at him.

The trooper eventually placed the handcuffs on Foster again and took her to the jail. During the ride, she made threats of "serious violence" toward the trooper and his family.

At the jail, she refused to take a chemical test for intoxication. She also spat on one of the jail officers during the booking process.

Foster faces several charges stemming from the incident, including battery by bodily waste fluid, intimidation, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and possession of false identification.