Woman attacked by estranged husband inside Lake County home, sheriffs say

A man is in custody after sheriff's deputies in Lake County responded to a 911 call and found a woman unconscious inside her Beach Park home.

Michael Coleman, 47, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

On Friday afternoon, deputies were called out to a home on West Michigan Boulevard on a report of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband.

When deputies arrived on scene, they performed CPR on the woman and rushed her to the hospital. At last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Deputies also found him leaving the home and arrested him.

No further information was released.