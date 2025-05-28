Watch CBS News
Woman arrested after police say she stabbed 3 small children on Chicago's South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

A woman was in police custody Wednesday evening after police said she stabbed three young children in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.

Police said at 5:44 p.m., the 33-year-old woman turned up at St. Bernard Hospital with three small children — a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old boy — all of whom she had stabbed in the right wrist in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue.

Police said the children were relocated to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The woman was taken into custody with charges pending late Wednesday, police said.

