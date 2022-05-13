Watch CBS News
Wolves beat Ice Hogs, take Game 1 of Calder Cup semifinals

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Wolves took on the Rockford Ice Hogs in Game 1 of the best-of-five Calder Cup semifinals Thursday night.

The game was tied 1-1 late in the first period. But in a power play, AHL goals champ Stefan Noesen broke the tie for the Wolves.

It was one of two goals for Noesen.

The Wolves were up 3-1 by the middle of the second period. Winnetka native Jack Drury deflected it in on another power play.

The Wolves took Game 1 by a score of 6-2.

