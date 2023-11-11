Chicago Wolves legend tries to win again as new head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bob Nardella is one of the most decorated figures in Wolves history, as he's won three championships as a player and one in his six seasons as an assistant coach.

Now, Nardella is trying to do the same as the team's head coach during a memorable year.

The Wolves' 30th season began with the hiring of Nardella, the franchise's first former player to take over as head coach.

"He earned it, first of all, it wasn't just given to him," said Wolves General Manager Wendell Young. "We had a lot of candidates that wanted the job, but Bob fit the criteria."

Nardella's first day on the job was a busy one.

"We actually went right into looking at players literally minutes later, so there wasn't much time to let things sink in until driving home, you think how lucky, fortunate you are to be the first former player coaching the team," he said. "Just to be a part of the organization for so many years."

The Melrose Park native was a defenseman during the Wolve's inaugural season in 1994. His first season as head coach is equally unique.

"I don't think anyone has had to put a team together for the Wolves from scratch since 1994 and the rules were a little different," he said. "Now there's a certain amount of veterans we can have in our lineup per night."

The Wolves are operating as the only independent franchise in the AHL, meaning they are not affiliated with a NHL team.

"I had to go out and sign 25 guys," Young said. "It was fun. It was actually as I talked to other [general managers], I felt like I was playing fantasy hockey, trying to get the best players for the cheapest price."

Nardella added, "Every night, there are free agents so they get on a hot streak. There's a team that could sign them, and we'd be happy if that happened. We want to promote guys, and if we can move guys up to the NHL, we'd be ecstatic if we can do it."

Players are also excited about the change.

"The opportunity obviously to be independent really piqued my interest in the summer when it came available and it was definitely high on my life to come here," said winger Chris Terry. "The focus can be a little more on developing as an older guy who, when you want to win every game. Not that it doesn't happen other places, but without having that here, I think we're truly here to win every game.

"One of my big sells of the summer and to these guys is 'best player plays,'" Nardella said. "So if you're not playing, not in top line in power play, you're not playing well enough, and that's rare in the American Hockey League."

But what's the goal of the team as a whole?

"I've been in the league a long time, and I really want to win a Calder Cup," said Terry. "This presented the best opportunity, I think, we can feel it within the room. Guys are really pulling for each other. I think this is one of the closest groups I've been around."

And it's a group being led by a coach who knows a thing or two about winning championships in Chicago.

"It's great," said defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald. "Nards is unbelievable guy, great character, and jus tlove to fight for him every night."

The Wolves had a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes. General Manager Wendell Young said they do want to be affiliated with a NHL franchise in the future.