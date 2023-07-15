Wolf Road closed in Prospect Heights for railroad crossing repairs
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- If you have plans to drive through prospect heights, get ready for a major detour.
Wolf Road is closed this week just south of Camp McDonald Road while crews work to repair the railroad crossing.
Drivers are being directed to take Des Plaines River Road and Euclid Avenue.
That area will remain closed until next Saturday, July 22.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.