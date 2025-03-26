Wisconsin man accused of traveling to Chicago suburbs, sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Wisconsin man extradited to Illinois, accused of traveling to meet teenage girl

A Wisconsin man accused of traveling to the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Illinois has been extradited back to the latter state after traveling to meet a child for sex.

Irvin Ivan Saucedo-Guardado, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin, is also charged with grooming and criminal sexual abuse.

Bolingbrook police were called at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check for a 15-year-old girl. Police said the girl was picked up on Fernwood Drive in Bolingbrook by Saucedo-Guardado, who knew her through previous social media communication.

Saucedo-Guardado and the girl traveled to the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive, where the girl got out of the car after Saucedo-Guardado physically assaulted her, police said.

Officers were able to find a license plate for the car Saucedo-Guadardo was driving using license plate readers and witness statements, police said. Saucedo-Guadardo was tracked down and arrested in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, police said.

Saucedo-Guardado has since been extradited back to Illinois and was being held at the Will County Jail Wednesday.