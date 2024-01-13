Windy, scattered snow showers Saturday with dangerous cold settling in

Winter Weather, Wind Chill Advisories issued; here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple of advisories were issued. One is in effect with the other following that will last through the rest of your holiday weekend and start your workweek with dangerous cold in Illinois and parts of Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Lake, and De Kalb counties in Illinois.

Following the snow comes dangerous cold as the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday starting at Midnight until Wednesday at 9 a.m. for Illinois - including Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties. Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana are also under the advisory until noon Monday.

Snow showers linger Saturday as the winds begin to pick up. Snow showers linger through mid-morning before tapering off, and temperatures crash. The day opens up in the 20s before falling into the teens by afternoon. A few more snow showers are expected by the evening. The additional snowfall today is an inch to an inch and a half.

Dangerous cold tonight through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values of -20 to -30 each morning - some improvement during the daylight hours. Temperatures briefly recover by Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the teens. Another arctic chill settles in by the weekend. Chicago likely won't get above freezing until late January.

TODAY

WINDY WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. FALLING TEMPS -- TEENS BY AFTERNOON HIGH: 27

TONIGHT

BITTERLY COLD, WIND CHILL VALUES OF -20 TO -25 DEGREES LOW: -1

TOMORROW

PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ICY WINDS, FEELS LIKE -15 TO -20 DEGREES HIGH: 2

