Winter weather Wednesday with advisory in effect for some Chicago area counties

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Spring-time snow is on the way for the Chicago area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for DeKalb and McHenry counties. Areas in these counties may get up to 2 inches of snow.

Wet snow showers move in through 6 a.m. and then snow showers continue until 10 a.m. in the Chicago area. A wintry mix lingers until around 5 p.m.

Roads will likely stay wet in Chicago throughout the morning and into the evening commute.

By the afternoon, the wintry mix changes to rain as temperatures stay in the 30s.

Rain and snow linger into early Thursday as this system slowly moves out. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

A warming trend arrives on Friday. Sunshine returns and highs move tot he 50s by the weekend.