Winter weather Wednesday with advisory in effect for some Chicago area counties

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Spring-time snow is on the way for the Chicago area. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for DeKalb and McHenry counties. Areas in these counties may get up to 2 inches of snow.

Wet snow showers move in through 6 a.m. and then snow showers continue until 10 a.m. in the Chicago area. A wintry mix lingers until around 5 p.m.

89e9e0bd-6fa4-4bd7-9f17-ecb67cec7e78.png

Roads will likely stay wet in Chicago throughout the morning and into the evening commute. 

By the afternoon, the wintry mix changes to rain as temperatures stay in the 30s. 

81be149e-21a7-4d3a-a6ff-faa62e90e212.png

Rain and snow linger into early Thursday as this system slowly moves out. Temperatures will be in the 40s. 

A warming trend arrives on Friday. Sunshine returns and highs move tot he 50s by the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 4:59 AM CDT

