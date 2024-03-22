Winter weather covers Chicago area for rush hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow and rain slow down the Friday afternoon and evening rush as the front sags southward.

There will be poor visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry, Boone, and Winnebago counties until 4 p.m. A Winter weather advisory remains in place for Lake County until 4 p.m.

Snowfall amounts of one to four inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts near the Wisconsin state line.

According to the National Weather Service, there is potential for snowfall totals exceeding 6 inches in the heaviest snow band.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & CHILLY. SCATTERED FLURRIES. LOW 29.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PASSING FLURRIES. HIGH 38.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 46.

