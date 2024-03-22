Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter weather covers Chicago area for rush hour

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow and rain slow down the Friday afternoon and evening rush as the front sags southward. 

futurecast-hrrr-adi.png
CBS

There will be poor visibility at times. 

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening-3.png
CBS

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry, Boone, and Winnebago counties until 4 p.m. A Winter weather advisory remains in place for Lake County until 4 p.m.

2-day-weekend-full-1.png
CBS

Snowfall amounts of one to four inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts near the Wisconsin state line.

According to the National Weather Service, there is potential for snowfall totals exceeding 6 inches in the heaviest snow band.   

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & CHILLY. SCATTERED FLURRIES. LOW 29.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PASSING FLURRIES. HIGH 38.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 46.

7-day-forecast-pm-11.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 1:18 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.