Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.

Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread from 2 p.m. to midnight. Snow showers will decrease Saturday night through the early morning hours on Sunday.

Snowfall accumulations will range from less than an inch in far southern counties, to possibly as much as 4 to 6 inches near the Wisconsin line. An average of 2 to 4 inches is expected in Chicago, with the North Side seeing more snow than the South Side.

Some lingering snow showers off the lake will be possible Sunday morning, but we'll be mainly dry for Sunday afternoon.

The big headline next week will be the brutal cold. Highs only in the teens to low 20s and overnight lows either below zero or in the single digits. The coldest temperatures will occur on Tuesday morning with below zero readings and wind chills between -10 to -20 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19°

SATURDAY: Increasing snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then widespread snow from the mid-afternoon through the evening. High 28°

SUNDAY: Some snow showers for the morning, then mostly cloudy skies and colder. High 25°