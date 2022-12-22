CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.

The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:

#2 Hyde Park Express

#6 Jackson Park Express

#14 Jeffery Jump

#26 South Shore Express

#28 Stony Island

#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express

#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express

#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express

#143 Stockton/Michigan Express

#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express

#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express

#148 Clarendon/Michigan Express

The CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.

Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.

Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable.

Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.