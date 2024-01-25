Winter Realms, newly imagined ice castles attraction, opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular winter event in Wisconsin, formerly known as the Lake Geneva Ice Castles, is returning with a new name and new attractions.

Winter Realms opens Friday in Lake Geneva – including ice sculptures; a polar pub ice bar; a mystic light walk; an arctic village with snow caverns, igloos, and an ice throne; horse-drawn sleigh rides; an ice volcano; a snow tubing hill; and ice slides.

It's designed to be a more weather-resistant experience, after unseasonable temperatures last year forced the Lake Geneva Ice Castles to close after just three days.

Tickets are on sale at winterrealms.com, and start at $26 for general admission.