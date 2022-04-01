Winter parking ban ends as street sweeping season begins

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) – Good news if you need a place to park tonight. Chicago's winter parking ban is done for the season.

For months we've seen multiple vehicles towed off city streets.

The winter parking ban starts promptly at 3 a-m on Dec. 1, every year and goes through April 1. That means no parking from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. wherever you see these signs.

However, double check all signs before you park on the street. Street sweeping season has officially started at 9 a.m. Friday.

