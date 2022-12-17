Winter Kickback Series in West Garfield Park returns

Winter Kickback Series is back in Tilton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Winter kickback Series is back, and it's bringing fun events to more than a dozen neighborhoods.

Saturday's free event is in West Garfield Park at Tilton Park near Kenton and Maypole.

It's being hosted by The Base Chicago from noon until 3:30 p.m.

The event will also include a gift giveaway.

The Winter Kickback Series continues through Jan. 6.