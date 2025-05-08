Watch CBS News
Winning scratch-off ticket worth $10M sold at Rockford convenience store

For the second time this week, a scratch-off ticket worth millions was sold in Illinois, this time in Rockford.

The player is the first to win the top prize of $10 million after purchasing the $10,000,000 Bankroll scratch-off game at the Stop N Shop store at 2501 North Huffman Boulevard.  

The game launched in November with three $10 million top prizes and 15 $1 million prizes.

The family-owned store that has been around for over 25 years is no stranger to selling tickets worth big bucks.

"We've sold a few big winning tickets before, ranging from $100,000 to $900,000," Manager Raj Patel said. "I kept saying 'The next one has to be a million-dollar winner,' but I never in a million years expected it to be worth $10 million!"

The store will also receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount or $100,000.

Patel shared what he planned to do with the bonus.

"We're going to use a portion of the bonus to give back to our employees, who are such an important part of our success. We also plan to invest in some much-needed upgrades to the store. And this summer, we're hoping to host a fun celebration to thank our loyal customers—so stay tuned for that!" 

The win comes after another player won $2 million after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket in Shorewood. 

Lottery players must be 18 years of age to participate. 

