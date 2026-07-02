Winning names announced for first bald eaglets born in Chicago in over 100 years

The first bald eaglets born in a Chicago park in more than a century have now been named.

The Chicago Park District invited the public to vote on the baby birds' names in May. Thursday morning, kids from the Big Marsh Adventure Camp helped with a naming ceremony to announce the winners.

The three options were Migizi, Marian and Clawumet, and the winners were Migizi and Marian.

Migizi is the Ojibwe word for "bald eagle." The Ojibwe are one of three tribes in the Council of the Three Fires, along with the Odama and Bodewadmi tribes, upon whose traditional territories Chicago is located.

The other winner was Marian, honoring the lifelong Chicago environmentalist and civil rights leader Marian R. Bynes.

A total of 781 ballots were cast by the public to choose the names. The eaglets took their first flights earlier this week.