Birders, conservationists excited about first bald eagles to hatch in Chicago in over 100 years

Three baby bald eagles were recently born in Chicago, the first time the national bird of the United States has hatched in the city in more than a century.

Conservation experts said it's a sign that local ecosystem restoration efforts are working.

One Chicago birder captured some of the first images of two of those eaglets.

In his free time, you can find Dustin Weidner listening, searching, and snapping pictures of birds around Chicago.

A bald eagle caught Weidner's eye while birding in Albany Park on Thursday.

"You usually only see them along this river through the winter," he said.

In early April, whispers within the birder community led Weidner to a different eagle nesting at a park on the Southeast Side.

"I'm sitting here watching a bald eagle nesting in the city of Chicago, and the craziest part is if this is successful, it will be the first time in something like 100 years," he said at the time.

He returned at the end of the month and recorded not one but two eaglets in the nest.

"It's a huge moment to have a bald eagle nest within city limits," he said.

While eagles are no longer an endangered species, and somewhat of a common sighting for birders, the Chicago Ornithological Society said the eaglets are a sign of how far conservation efforts have come.

"It started dawning on us, and becoming apparent what was actually at play. It went from a, like, 'Oh, cool, another set of eagles,' to, 'Oh my god! These are the ones, they're going to finally do it,'" said Chicago Ornithological Society president Edward Warden.

While there have been eagle nest sightings before in Chicago, none have led to a birth until now. The nest on the Southeast Side was first spotted in February.

The Chicago Tribune reports a third eaglet has been spotted in a nest at Oak Woods Cemetery in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

"Finally, we got our moment here, this validation of years and years worth of effort," Warden said.

While Weidner captured one of the first shots of the eaglets, he said he's already looking for the next rare sighting.

The Chicago Park District is holding an eaglet naming contest. Submissions are due by May 15. To vote for the eaglet's new name, click here.