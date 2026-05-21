Voting open to name first Chicago bald eagle chicks born in over 100 years

The Chicago Park District has opened voting to choose the names of the first two bald eaglets born in Chicago in over a century.

Whispers about bald eaglets in the city began in early April. They hatched at the beginning of May in a park on the Southeast Side, which conservation experts say is a sign local ecosystem restoration efforts are working.

The final three names were chosen from more than 3,200 submissions. They are Migizi, Marian and Clawumet.

Migizi is the Ojibwe word for "bald eagle." The Ojibwe are one of three tribes in the Council of the Three Fires, which also includes to Odawa and Bodewadmi tribes. Chicago is located on the traditional Territories of the Three Fire Peoples.

Marian is named after lifelong Chicago environmentalist and civil rights activist Marian R. Byrnes, for whom the Marian R. Byrnes Natural Area in the South Side is also named.

Clawumet is a play on "Calumet" which is where the nest is located.

Voting is open on the Park District's website until 11:59 p.m. on June 1. The eaglets will be named for the two most popular choices.