Winning $3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Springfield, Illinois

A lucky person is $3 milllion richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Springfield, Illinois.

The winning ticket was purchased at Qik-N-EZ, at 430 N. Grand Ave. East.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Those numbers were: 12, 39, 43, 49, 55, Mega Ball, 23.

The winner missed the Mega Ball, but tripled the $1 million prize with the 3X multiplier, lottery officials said.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive 1% of the prize amount, equalling $30,000. The store's owner said that they hope the winner is one of their locals.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now climbed to $458 million for Friday's drawing.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier that improves all winning non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to play.