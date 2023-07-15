Windy City Smokeout at United Center continues through Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Windy City Smokeout brings barbecue and country music together all in one spot at the United Center.
The summertime staple is back for its 10th year.
Chopper 2 flew over the fun on Friday as crews were getting everything set up.
The massive event continues through Sunday.
Tonight's lineup features Luke Bryan and Dylan Scott.
