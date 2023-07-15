Watch CBS News
Windy City Smokeout at United Center continues through Sunday

Annual Windy City Smokeout returns to United Center
Annual Windy City Smokeout returns to United Center 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Windy City Smokeout brings barbecue and country music together all in one spot at the United Center.

The summertime staple is back for its 10th year.

Chopper 2 flew over the fun on Friday as crews were getting everything set up.

The massive event continues through Sunday.

Tonight's lineup features Luke Bryan and Dylan Scott.

